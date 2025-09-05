Red Sox Linked To MLB's Next Projected $400 Million-Plus Sweepstakes
The Boston Red Sox showed last offseason that they aren't afraid to get into a massive -- and expensive -- free agency sweepstakes if they truly believe the player can help the player right now and into the long-term future.
Last year, it was Juan Soto. He ended up with a historic 15-year, $765 million deal to join the New York Mets that could end up being even more expensive based on incentives and escalators in the deal. Boston was right in the mix for Soto -- to the surprise of many -- right up until the end. There were reports that the Red Sox were even willing to dip their toes in the $700 million waters for the young slugger.
Will the Boston Red Sox get involved in the sweepstakes?
Boston said it was ready to be aggressive again and that was a step in the right direction. Obviously, the Red Sox didn't end up signing Soto, but it wasn't from a lack of trying. Bosotn ended up adding big-name pieces throughout the offseason, including Aroldis Chapman, Alex Bregman, and Garrett Crochet, who have all been great. Boston's priority arguably should be finding a way to keep Bregman around for the foreseeable future. But, even if the Red Sox get a deal done with Bregman, clearly there is wiggle room to make a splash.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman shared a column highlighting the top 25 free agents heading to the open market with potential landing spots. Unsurprisingly, the No. 1 guy heading to free agency is Kyle Tucker currently of the Chicago Cubs. Heyman actually listed the Red Sox as one of the potental landing spots, along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Cubs.
Tucker's market will be fascinating to follow. The reason for this, is that he has been billed as the next massive free agent to watch. Two years ago, it was Shohei Ohtani. Last year, it was Soto. This offseason is supposed to be Tucker's turn. He's just 28-years-old, is a four-time All-Star, and has put up some pretty prolific offensive numbers. Also, he's a Gold Glove Award winner as well. When he is healthy and at his best, he's the type of player you build an entire team around.
Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be over $498 million across 12 years. The Red Sox clearly could afford something like that, but Soto is younger. Will the Red Sox put themselves in a position to make a massive bid again?
