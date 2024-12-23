Insider Proposes Red Sox Blockbuster Involving Wilyer Abreu, Pirates No. 1 Prospect
The Boston Red Sox could still be in the trade market for starting pitching, even after signing Walker Buehler. All you have to do is look at Buehler's contract to figure out why.
Because Buehler is on a one-year deal, the Red Sox still will have a future need for controllable starters, especially when their list of top prospects is still heavily dominated by position players. And the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have long been rich in young pitchers, make sense as a trade partner.
Meanwhile, the Pirates need any solid hitters they can get, and the Red Sox have some of those to spare. With top prospects Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell nearing the majors, 2024 Gold Glover Wilyer Abreu could be expendable, which would be a huge lift to Pittsburgh's offense.
While Pirates rookie standout Jared Jones might be the dream trade target, it's unlikely Pittsburgh will be willing to part ways with the 23-year-old. However, one insider still believes the Red Sox can snag a right-handed fireballer in a potential trade with Pittsburgh.
On Monday, Jim Bowden of the Athletic proposed that the Red Sox could land Pirates number-one prospect Bubba Chandler, the No. 15 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com, in a hypothetical blockbuster for Abreu.
"If you want Abreu, then the Red Sox would want Jared Jones in return — and that’s not happening," Bowden said. "However, how about Abreu to the Pirates for righty Bubba Chandler?"
Chandler, 22, was once committed to play both football and baseball at Clemson before signing with the Pirates out of high school. He's a dynamic thrower who has developed his control as he's progressed through the minors, finishing 2024 with a 3.08 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings.
Chandler would instantly become the Red Sox's top pitching prospect, and would project to make his debut at some point in 2025 after reaching Triple-A last August. That would open the door for the youngster to take over a full-time spot in the 2026 rotation after Buehler and Lucas Giolito hit free agency.
