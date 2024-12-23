Red Sox Nab Former Dodgers 2-Time All-Star In Blockbuster $21 Million Signing
The last pitch of a Major League Baseball season always leaves a lasting impression, and the 2024 season was certainly no exception.
The Boston Red Sox have had pitchers who threw that final pitch on their Opening Day rosters before, but that was back when they won championships themselves. On Monday, they switched up the script and signed a free agent who just did so to close out the Red Sox's arch-rivals in the Fall Classic.
Walker Buehler, the former two-time All-Star for the Los Angeles Dodgers, had a complicated market in free agency this winter. He had a disastrous regular season in his return from a 20-month absence due to Tommy John surgery, but showed out in the postseason and rebuilt some of his stock.
Regardless, Buehler still believes he's worth more over the long haul than the market was going to pay him, so he was a strong candidate for a short-term contract. And the Red Sox were the team to pounce on the opportunity.
On Monday morning, the Red Sox and Buehler agreed on a one-year, $21.05 million contract that reportedly includes incentives. Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports was the first to report the signing.
Buehler, 30, had a 5.38 ERA across 14 starts in the regular season. But in the playoffs, he closed out the year on a 13-inning scoreless streak, lowering his career postseason ERA to 3.04 in 94 2/3 innings. For his career, Buehler's ledger is 43-22 with a 3.27 ERA and 754 strikeouts in 131 games.
The value of the contract is significant because $21.05 million is the exact amount a qualifying offer cost this season for teams to offer their incumbent players before hitting free agency. Buehler did not receive such an offer from the Dodgers, and if he did, there's a strong chance he would have taken it.
Now, the Red Sox have a valuable veteran presence to help lead their pitching staff. Buehler loves pitching in October, and ideally, he can help Boston get there first.
