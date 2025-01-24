Insider: Red Sox 'Didn't Show Interest' In Braves' $42 Million All-Star Signing
Though the Boston Red Sox are still looking for offense this winter, potential free-agent options continue flying off the board without much resistance.
On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves made their biggest signing of the winter so far, landing All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar on a three-year, $42 million contract. The former San Diego Padres slugger had an .839 OPS and 24 home runs last season.
Profar, a 31-year-old switch hitter who mainly plays left field, could have been a solid fit to help alleviate the Red Sox's struggles against left-handed pitching. But according to one insider, that didn't entice Boston enough to make a serious push to sign him.
According to MassLive's Chris Cotillo, the Red Sox were not to believed to be involved in Profar's sweepstakes prior to his signing with Atlanta.
"On this one they didn't show interest, I don't think," Cotillo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
On one hand, it's reasonable for the Red Sox, or any team, to be wary about signing Profar to a multi-year deal. His track record is extremely uneven, as he was one of the worst qualified hitters in the game in 2023, and he's rarely had success outside of San Diego.
On the other, Profar reworked his swing last winter while training with ex-big-leaguer Fernando Tatís, and it seemed to pay real dividends. Late-career breakouts happen somewhat frequently, and the Braves could be getting a bona fide star for excellent value because of Profar's spotty history.
If the Red Sox looked at Profar's offensive profile and decided it wasn't the ideal fit for their lineup, it's understandable. But if they do nothing to meaningfully improve the offense, there's a great chance the front office will catch heat for not pursuing Profar at the price point he wound up commanding.
