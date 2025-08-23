Inside The Red Sox

Insider: Red Sox's Next Superstar Slugger Could Be On Mets

Could the Red Sox make a big move this winter?

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 17, 2025; Williamsport, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets infielder Pete Alonso (20) reacts after hitting a single against the Seattle Mariners in the second inning at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are going to be interesting to follow this upcoming offseason.

Boston looks like a playoff team right now, so free agency and contract decisions for the most part will be tabled and discussed at a later date. There's plenty more to talk about right now with Boston firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot and even a chance at the top spot in the American League East.

While this is the case, with Rafael Devers no longer with Boston, it's going to be interesting to see how the club re-purposes the money that was owed to him. Could that be an Alex Bregman extension? What about another high-end free agent pickup?

Could the Red Sox actually poach the New York Mets star?

Aug 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after striking out against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand got the free agency chatter going by sharing a column highlighting 10 players who will drive the market with landing spots. Feinsand had New York Mets star Pete Alonso at No. 6 and had the Red Sox among the best fits.

"No. 6) Pete Alonso, 1B, Mets (age 31)," Feinsand said. "Like Bregman, it took Alonso until mid-February to land a deal, re-signing with the Mets for two years and $54 million. Alonso can opt out of the final year and $24 million of the deal to give free agency another try, and with 28 home runs, 101 RBIs and an .862 OPS through 126 games this season, that scenario appears likely. Potential fits: Giants, Mets, Red Sox."

This isn't the first time Alonso has been floated as a fit. For Boston, it would make more sense to try to keep Bregman around, though. Boston has Triston Casas who should be ready to roll by the time the 2026 season gets here. The club also has Nathaniel Lowe now. If things go well over the next few weeks, he could be an interesting guy for the 2026 conversation. Lowe is arbitration-eligible for the 2026 season.

If Bregman leaves and Boston isn't confident at first base, then Alonso would make perfect sense. But, there's a lot of variables at play.

