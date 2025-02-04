Insider Reveals Red Sox's 'Approach' To Alex Bregman Chase; Astros GM Hints Surrender
The ongoing Alex Bregman free agency saga continues to shift, and the Boston Red Sox are still in the picture.
Bregman, the two-time All-Star third baseman, has been tied to Boston all winter, though he would likely have to shift to second base, because of his ties to manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox's obvious need for right-handed power.
The only team Bregman has ever played for, the Houston Astros, have had a standing offer on the table all winter, but they've also made moves to replace Bregman. They traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes and signed first baseman Christian Walker, seemingly completing their infield.
On Tuesday, Astros general manager Dana Brown seemed to admit a quiet surrender in the Bregman sweepstakes. According to Chandler Rome of the Athletic, Brown said that his Astros had "lost" Bregman during Houston's annual media luncheon, though he later clarified that negotiations were ongoing.
That prompted a Red Sox-Bregman update from WEEI's Rob Bradford, who described how Boston and other contenders were approaching the ongoing negotiations.
"Sources suggest that interested teams (including Red Sox) are coming in with the high AAV/fewer years approach with Bregman," Bradford wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Toronto might be outlier with more years."
Bradford's report coincides with multiple reports that have suggested that the Red Sox are unwilling to offer more than four years for Bregman, who is entering his age-31 season. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow appears particularly hesitant on giving the slugger a long-term deal.
If there's any hope of the Red Sox landing Bregman, they may have to sell him on a prove-it deal that allows him to re-enter the free-agent market in a year or two. Playing at Fenway Park, which perfectly suits his swing, might give him an opportunity to rebuild his value at the plate.
Even if the odds are low, the Red Sox are wise to stay in the Bregman sweepstakes as long as they can, because the fit for him in their lineup is obvious. But it would make matters a lot simpler if they were willing to tack on the fifth year he clearly wants.
More MLB: Red Sox Reunion With Former All-Star Could Be In Store After Dismal Braves Stint