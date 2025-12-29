Orioles' Latest $10M Signing Could Actually Benefit Red Sox

Once again, one of the Boston Red Sox's division rivals has made a significant free-agent signing.

On Sunday, the Baltimore Orioles inked starting pitcher Zach Eflin to a one-year, $10 million contract. Coming off a brutal, injury-shortened season in which he posted a 5.93 ERA in 14 starts for the Orioles, Eflin will be looking to prove that he's still capable of big years like 2023, when he led the American League in wins.

Opponents would probably be wise to expect Eflin to revert back to his career norms, with an ERA somewhere in the high threes or low fours. But for Boston specifically, maybe it's not such a bad thing that the 31-year-old is staying in the American League East.

Red Sox have had success against Eflin before

The Red Sox have seen Eflin eight times before, as a member of both the Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays. In 173 plate appearances, Red Sox hitters are hitting .285 with a .552 slugging percentage and an .869 OPS.

The success has been widespread, with no Red Sox hitter in particular doing most of the team's damage against Eflin. Wilyer Abreu has two home runs and a 1.304 OPS in 16 plate appearances. Trevor Story is batting .400 (6-for-15), and Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .364 (4-for-11).

Story and Jarren Duran have also homered against the contact-oriented righty, who struck out only 50 batters in 71 1/3 innings of work this year. The only hitter with any notable struggles is Connor Wong, who's 0-for-10.

Alex Bregman, for the record, went 1-for-3 against Eflin this year.

Historically, the Red Sox have beat up on righties who don't have a lot of swing and miss in their game. Abreu, in particular, has feasted on righties who don't throw particularly hard, and if he comes up in a big spot against Eflin, the Orioles might want to consider an immediate swap.

Over the course of 162 games, Eflin is probably an addition who makes the Orioles better, because he'll provide continuity to their rotation. But compared to his rotation mates Kyle Bradish and Trevor Rogers, the Red Sox should be stoked to see Eflin take the mound against them.

