Insider's Grade For 2024 Red Sox Perfectly Matches Tone Of Disappointing Season
The Boston Red Sox are all about championships. Or at least, that used to be the case.
Coming off back-to-back last-place seasons in 2022 and 2023, there were plenty that expected the Red Sox to bottom out in 2024. However, the talent on the team was obvious, and for stretches of the season, that talent manifested into very good, exciting baseball.
After an awful second half, though, the Red Sox sit on the brink of playoff elimination. At 79-78, they would need to win the rest of their games, plus benefit from an absurd streak of luck involving teams ahead of them, to have any prayer of an unexpected Wild Card berth.
Second-half collapses have consequences, especially when it comes to hypothetical Major League Baseball report cards. On Tuesday, the Red Sox's season received a "C" grade from ESPN senior writer David Schoenfield.
"Boston hung close most of the season and was at least the most interesting Red Sox team since the 2018 World Series champs. Jarren Duran had a monster breakout season with power... speed and defense," Schoenfield said.
"The Red Sox scored enough runs even with injuries to Triston Casas and Trevor Story. The rotation was on fire in April, but mediocre the rest of the way -- that and the bullpen will be addressed for next season."
Schoenfield also went on to mention that the Red Sox's farm system, which included the breakouts of Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and others, may have been the most promising aspect of their entire season.
A "C" grade feels just about perfect for this Red Sox team. There were those inclined to give them an "A" for their first-half performance because of the momentum they built in June and July, but that ignored the countless missed opportunities in April and May to solidify themselves as contenders.
Then, after the All-Star break, there's nothing to celebrate whatsoever. Boston had every opportunity to lock down a playoff spot, or at a bare minimum, stay in the hunt, and they've played themselves into virtually no hope at October.
If this season helped the Red Sox build a foundation for future success, the future will judge the 2024 Red Sox much more kindly. But as of right now, there are real regrets to ponder heading into a long, disappointing winter.
