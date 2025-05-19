Insider's Red Sox-Astros Trade Proposition Would Enrage Both Fan Bases
Every Major League Baseball fan base wants to see their team make aggressive trades, but they rarely want to part ways with any of their star players.
We don't live in a dream world, though, and to get something good, you have to give up something good. It's a lesson the Boston Red Sox have learned over the last few seasons when they've been burned on trades like the Chris Sale deal with the Atlanta Braves or the Luis Garcia deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
What we haven't seen the Red Sox do, however, is trade certified major league talent for another team's big-leaguers. One insider thinks there's a way that could change in 2025, and it involves making a deal with a frequent Boston tormentor, the Houston Astros.
On Sunday, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe proposed that the Red Sox could trade either outfielder Wilyer Abreu or Jarren Duran for Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes, who would shift to first base in Boston and fill the hole vacated by the injured Triston Casas.
"The Sox need a first baseman and a way to open a roster spot for outfield prospect Roman Anthony," Abraham wrote. "The Astros are in dire need of lefthanded hitters to create better lineup balance. General manager Dana Brown has said the team is willing to discuss trades at this point of the season."
"Houston likely wants more of a platoon player. But maybe Brown would be willing to make a more significant trade for Wilyer Abreu (a former Astros prospect) or Jarren Duran. Isaac Paredes, a right-handed-hitting infielder with 40 career starts at first base, would be a good fit for the Red Sox."
Paredes, a dead-pull hitter, has been on fire for the Astros in May, capping a dramatic comeback with a three-run go-ahead home run on Sunday to raise his OPS for the month to .885.
Meanwhile, Duran, who is the heart and soul of this Red Sox team, started to heat up against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend. And Abreu, who came to the Red Sox via trade from the Astros in the first place, looks like a borderline All-Star so far this year.
Clearly, Abraham's trade idea has the potential to ruffle feathers on both sides of the aisle. But would either front office be bold enough to make the call in the first place?
