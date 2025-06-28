Insider's Red Sox-Phillies Trade Idea Swaps 7-Time All-Star For Top Prospect
The Boston Red Sox have to be honest with themselves about what they can and can't accomplish at the upcoming trade deadline.
It's still too early to call the Red Sox dead, but that's the way things are trending. They've lost six in a row, they're 3-7 without Rafael Devers, and their offense is suddenly one of the worst in the league (which can happen when you voluntarily remove your best hitter).
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is still posturing as if he wants to buy, but his team seems to have other ideas. And if there's any player getting traded, it should be seven-time All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman.
Chapman is having a phenomenal season at age 37, and just about any contender would want him. For evidence, just take this hypothetical trade proposal from a Philadelphia Phillies insider.
On Friday, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer proposed that the Red Sox could package Chapman with reliable platoon outfielder Rob Refsnyder to land starting pitcher Mick Abel, their 2020 first-round pick and a current top-100 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
"By himself, Chapman would likely fetch a midlevel prospect. But the Red Sox also have a surplus of outfielders, possibly matching them up with the Phillies’ need and enabling them to extract more for Chapman," Lauber wrote.
"Lefty-hitting Jarren Duran is the Sox’s biggest outfield chip despite regressing after a breakout 2024 season. But a better fit for the Phillies might be Rob Refsnyder, who bats right-handed and mashes lefties (.569 slugging, .972 OPS). He also played for (manager) Rob Thomson with the Yankees. Potential trade: Chapman and Refsnyder for right-hander Mick Abel."
Abel, 23, has a 3.47 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in his first five major league starts. It took him a while to progress through the minors and he had serious control problems in 2024, but the stuff is electric and the Red Sox need more young starting pitching talent.
This trade is a no-brainer for Boston... if they're ready to wave the white flag on 2025. That would be hugely disappointing to the fans who were convinced this season would be different than the last three, but if the losing continues, it will be the only decision on the table.
More MLB: Jarren Duran Gets Real About Red Sox's Mentality Since Rafael Devers Trade