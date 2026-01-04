Red Sox Face New Threat In Alex Bregman Sweepstakes

The Boston Red Sox got a bit of good news on Saturday.

Well, it was a good news from one perspective and not-so-great news from another.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to terms on a deal with Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto. On the negative side, the reigning American League champions now have another guy with 30-plus home run power at their disposal. On the bright side, it has been reported that the Okamoto deal makes the Blue Jays' pursuit of former Red Sox All-Star Alex Bregman less likely.

The Red Sox could have more competition

That's positive because clearly Toronto is trending upwards and has money to spend. It's hard to compete with that. But there is still plenty of competition and could be more on the way. Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer noted that if JT Realmuto doesn't return to the Philadelphia Phillies, then that could lead to a run at Bregman.

"Now, Realmuto and the Phillies are having a staring contest over variations of a multiyear contract, the free-agent catcher seeking a better combination of years and salary," Lauber wrote. "There’s still mutual interest in an agreement, according to major league sources. It remains likelier than not that they will come together. But what if they don’t? The Phillies’ contingency plan could set in motion several dominoes. First, they would pivot to a catcher, in free agency or a trade, to pair with Rafael Marchán or Garrett Stubbs.

"The new catcher would be a downgrade from Realmuto but also cost less than his catcher-record $23.1 million annual salary. The savings could then be applied to another area of the roster. Maybe an addition to the rotation — Ranger Suárez is still available — or the bullpen? Or, if (Alec Bohm) had to be packaged for a catcher, the Phillies could take a run at a free agent, such as Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette, right-handed hitters with power who could slot in behind Harper."

The longer Bregman remains available, the more likely other teams are to enter the sweepstakes. Instead, Boston should get a deal done as fast as possible. Now, it takes two to tango. ESPN's Buster Olney reported that Boston has an "aggressive" offer out for Bregman. Hopefully, it can get a deal over the finish line.

More MLB: Red Sox Get Encouraging Alex Bregman News In Free Agency