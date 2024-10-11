Insider Throws Cold Water On Red Sox Signing $215 Million Superstar
The Boston Red Sox could be an exciting team to watch for this winter.
Boston isn't far away from contention, and it certainly sounds like the team knows this. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and the organization as a whole have said all of the right things since the 2024 season came to an end.
The Red Sox seem like a team that is willing to make a major splash this offseason. Boston has money to spend, and although it hasn't gone full throttle in recent offseasons, there's a real chance that will be the case this winter. Boston's young core seems ready to contend, and now all it needs is another star or two.
One play who constantly has been floated as a possible option for the Red Sox is Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. He would make a lot of sense, but he will be very expensive. He's projected to get $215 million this winter and will be the most expensive hurler on the open market.
It would be great to have Burnes on the Red Sox, but MassLive.com's Sean McAdam threw some cold water on a possible deal on the "Fenway Rundown" podcast.
"I've been on record saying I don't expect them to be in competition for guys like Corbin Burnes and Max Fried," McAdam said. "That is not John Henry's MO. It wasn't his MO when he was spending a lot of money. It sure as hell isn't his MO now that he's watching every dollar on the payroll."
It would be amazing to have Burnes on the Red Sox, but McAdam is one of the more plugged-in insiders for Boston, so a deal may not be on the way.
