Red Sox, Dodgers Predicted To Be In Mix For Projected $55 Million Star
The Boston Red Sox will be looking to add some pitching this winter and a reunion with an old friend certainly could make a lot of sense.
Boston isn't far away from contending in the American League. The Red Sox finished the 2024 season with an 81-81 record, and that may not elicit much confidence on paper. But the Red Sox have a fantastic young core, more top talent coming from the minors, and money to spend to add high-impact veterans this winter.
If the Red Sox can add one frontline starting pitcher, one or two right-handed bats, and a few relievers this winner, there is a very strong chance they will be back in the playoffs in 2025.
Boston has the means to get back into the postseason, and 2025 could be the year. It's clear the Red Sox will be active this winter and already have been linked to a handful of players. Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer put together a list of the top pitchers hitting free agency and had Nathan Eovaldi at No. 7 and had both the Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers among "potential fits."
"Nathan Eovaldi has been around since 2011," Rymer said. "And since he's been around, only three pitchers have hit 95 mph on the gun more often than he has. Not bad for a guy who's missed a bunch of time with injuries, including a whole season by way of his second Tommy John surgery back in 2017. And while he will be 35 years old on February 13, 2025, he's not exactly losing a step...
"He's nonetheless still a good guy to have around for the regular season, not to mention the playoffs. Even his career 3.05 ERA in the postseason undersells his exploits, as Eovaldi has been known to be downright heroic in October. In any case, Eovaldi figures to be in the market for an incentive-laden two- or three-year deal for dollars worthy of a No. 2 or No. 3 starter. Potential Fits: Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers."
Boston could use Eovaldi, but he will be one of the top options out there, and surely, there will be competition for his services. Any time the Dodgers are mentioned for a free-agent fit that is very tough. The Dodgers seemingly can bring anyone to town. Eovaldi is projected to get $55 million this winter, but a bidding war can increase that, Hopefully, they look elsewhere so the Red Sox can bring Eovaldi to town if they want.
