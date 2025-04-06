Is Rafael Devers' Slump Over? Red Sox Star Crushes First Home Run Of 2025 Season
Ever since his horrific 0-for-21 start, Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers has been slowly checking off boxes that signify a return to normalcy.
Devers' first hit of the season was a big deal, and he checked that off the list with a double against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. He added another hit later in that game, and went 3-for-7 in the Red Sox's next two contests.
However, Devers was still missing that first home run of the season. For the Red Sox offense to operate at peak capacity, they need Devers going bridge with consistency, especially now that he's DHing full-time instead of playing third base.
On Sunday, in Boston's ninth game of the season, Devers delivered.
In the fifth inning of the Red Sox's game on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, Devers took a full-count fastball on the outer half of the plate from starter Andre Pallante and drilled it 393 feet over the Green Monster in left field, finally getting himself on the board.
It was a cathartic swing of the bat for Devers, who looked to the sky as he crossed home plate with a mixture of exasperation and relief. Then, he adorned the now-infamous Wally the Green Monster helmet/mask on his trip through the high-five line in the Boston dugout.
The homer put the Red Sox up 2-1 at the time, but the drama was just beginning at Fenway Park. The Cardinals took a 4-2 lead against the Red Sox bullpen, but Boston tied it in the ninth against St. Louis closer Ryan Helsley. Then, Wilyer Abreu, who has been the hero time and again for the Red Sox in the early going, walked it off with an opposite-field wall-ball double in the bottom of the 10th.
Devers drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs to bring home the tying run.
It was undeniably a huge win for the Red Sox, but in early April, records don't matter as much as long-term trends. The Red Sox need a big season from Devers, and the sooner he can put his slump fully in the past, the sooner this team can hit its stride as the weather heats up.
But is the slump truly over? Devers will have the chance to answer that question later on Sunday evening, as the Red Sox wrap up their series with the Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. EST.
