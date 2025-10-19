Inside The Red Sox

Jarren Duran Isn't Guaranteed To Return To Red Sox In 2026

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of decisions to make in the outfield...

Patrick McAvoy

May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston Red Sox hat and glove rests on the railing by the dugout prior to a game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will the Boston Red Sox clear up their logjam in the outfield this winter?

It already has been discussed at length that the Red Sox are going to be on the lookout for pitching. This past summer, guys like Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu were specifically talked about as trade candidates, but Boston didn't break up its logjam. This ended up being the right call because injuries to guys like Abreu and Roman Anthony quickly had the club spiraling and looking down to the minors for more help. Plus, there was a time in which Ceddanne Rafaela had to go help out in the infield as well for a bit.

Boston made the right call not trading their outfielders away this summer, but the offseason is here for the Red Sox and if they are going to pull off a big deal, it makes the most sense to flip an outfielder. MLB.com's Ian Browne weighed in on this discussion and specifically said that the Red Sox didn't want to trade Duran this past summer, but that could change this winter.

Will the Boston Red Sox trade Jarren Duran?

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran
Sep 19, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran (16) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"Obviously (Joe Ryan) is the guy Breslow pursued the most aggressively last season. While he wouldn’t trade Jarren Duran during the season, I don’t think that would be as much of an issue in the winter. If Duran gets dealt, Breslow would have plenty of time to reshape the roster. Also, with the glut in the outfield, Roman Anthony would move seamlessly into Duran’s spot in left. Duran alone wouldn’t be enough to get that deal done. A top prospect or prospects would have to be included for a pitcher of Ryan’s caliber. Given that he would be under club control for two more seasons, it’s fair for the Twins to expect a hefty price. It sure will be interesting to see if Breslow or another team meets it."

Duran was one of the most talked-about players in Boston ahead of the trade deadline. He's under team control for a few years and is a dynamic, all-around player. The fact that an insider line Browne is talking about the possibility is interesting, at the very least. There's a real argument that the Red Sox would be better suited trading Abreu over Duran, but that's one person's opinion.

More MLB: Red Sox 10-Year Veteran Reportedly Isn't Retiring Yet

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News