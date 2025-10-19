Jarren Duran Isn't Guaranteed To Return To Red Sox In 2026
Will the Boston Red Sox clear up their logjam in the outfield this winter?
It already has been discussed at length that the Red Sox are going to be on the lookout for pitching. This past summer, guys like Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu were specifically talked about as trade candidates, but Boston didn't break up its logjam. This ended up being the right call because injuries to guys like Abreu and Roman Anthony quickly had the club spiraling and looking down to the minors for more help. Plus, there was a time in which Ceddanne Rafaela had to go help out in the infield as well for a bit.
Boston made the right call not trading their outfielders away this summer, but the offseason is here for the Red Sox and if they are going to pull off a big deal, it makes the most sense to flip an outfielder. MLB.com's Ian Browne weighed in on this discussion and specifically said that the Red Sox didn't want to trade Duran this past summer, but that could change this winter.
Will the Boston Red Sox trade Jarren Duran?
"Obviously (Joe Ryan) is the guy Breslow pursued the most aggressively last season. While he wouldn’t trade Jarren Duran during the season, I don’t think that would be as much of an issue in the winter. If Duran gets dealt, Breslow would have plenty of time to reshape the roster. Also, with the glut in the outfield, Roman Anthony would move seamlessly into Duran’s spot in left. Duran alone wouldn’t be enough to get that deal done. A top prospect or prospects would have to be included for a pitcher of Ryan’s caliber. Given that he would be under club control for two more seasons, it’s fair for the Twins to expect a hefty price. It sure will be interesting to see if Breslow or another team meets it."
Duran was one of the most talked-about players in Boston ahead of the trade deadline. He's under team control for a few years and is a dynamic, all-around player. The fact that an insider line Browne is talking about the possibility is interesting, at the very least. There's a real argument that the Red Sox would be better suited trading Abreu over Duran, but that's one person's opinion.
More MLB: Red Sox 10-Year Veteran Reportedly Isn't Retiring Yet