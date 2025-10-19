Red Sox 10-Year Veteran Reportedly Isn't Retiring Yet
The Boston Red Sox have been fortunate to have one of the better bench bats in baseball over the last few years in Rob Refsnyder.
He has been with the Red Sox since before the 2022 season and has been a consistent presence for the organization ever since. Refsnyder has been known for his ability to hit left-handed pitching and he's coming off another solid season in 2025 in which he slashed .269/.354/.484 with nine home runs, 30 RBIs, 12 doubles, and 29 runs scored in 70 games played.
There was a time that it seemed like Refsnyder could be leaning towards hanging up his cleats and calling it a career, but Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that he's expected to play in 2026 and may not end up leaving Boston in general.
Should Boston bring him back in 2025?
"(Alex Bregman) isn’t the only right-handed Red Sox hitter on the open market," Speier said. "Rob Refsnyder — who hit .269/.354/.484 in 2025, including a .300/.391/.470 line at Fenway — will be a free agent. Though he’d mused about the possibility of retiring after the 2024 season, the 34-year-old plans to play in 2026 and has had informal talks with the Sox about a possible return, though he should have a healthy market given his productive against lefties and strong clubhouse reputation."
Keeping Refsnyder around would be a no-brainer. He's not very expensive, but he's one of the best at what he does. Being a solid bench bat and veteran voice in the clubhouse is important in itself. In 2025 alone, he hit over .300 against lefties while helping out in the outfield, especially when injuries piled up.
At just 34 years old, if he wants to continue his time in Boston, there's no reason not to bring him back. He made $2 million in 2025 and has a projected market value of just over $4 million, per Spotrac. The Red Sox have a lot of decisions to make this offseason. This one should be easy, though.
