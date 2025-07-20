Jarren Duran Or Wilyer Abreu? Red Sox Insider Hints Next Move
Will the Boston Red Sox trade either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu this summer?
Both have been been names in trade rumors throughout the season so far, although the club has made it clear it doesn't necessarily need to trade an outfielder. Duran and Abreu would be the most likely options. MassLive.com's Christopher Smith addressed the topic and said it would make more sense to flip Duran than Abreu.
"The majority of (Roman Anthony’s) starts are expected to come in the outfield, not DH. “Roman needs to play the outfield. He cannot be a DH at 21,” Cora said recently. Anthony has five defensive runs in 139 ⅓ innings in right field. But the eye test shows Abreu is a much superior defensive right fielder. Abreu needs to be out there most days especially at Fenway Park, which has the most spacious right field in the majors.
"Anthony fits best in left field where Duran has made 89 of his 94 starts. It makes more sense to trade Duran than Abreu to improve another area of the roster (like starting pitching). Nobody on the roster would be able to replace Abreu’s defensive value in right."
This is one person's opinion, but it is that of one of the team's insiders. We'll see what ends up happening, but it's clear that it's going to be important to keep a close eye on both of these two. The trade deadline will pass on July 31st. Once it's over, all of the speculation will die down.