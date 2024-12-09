Juan Soto Saga Finale: Red Sox Lose Out On Historic $765 Million Deal
After months of speculation, we finally know where former New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto will be playing in 2025.
Unfortunately, it won't be with the Boston Red Sox.
Boston put up a fight for the four-time All-Star and made it much further in the process than many expected it to. There weren't really many expectations for the Red Sox in the Soto sweepstakes heading into the offseason. But, as things heated up over the last few weeks, the Red Sox continued to be mentioned as a possible landing spot and there even were reports that the club made offers over $600 million and possibly even close to $700 million.
Soto will not be joining the Red Sox, though. He reportedly will be joining the New York Mets on a historic 15-year deal worth $765 million with a chance to move closer to $800 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"Breaking: Superstar outfielder Juan Soto and the New York Mets are in agreement on a 15-year, $765 million contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "It is the largest deal in professional sports history.
"Juan Soto's 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets includes no deferred money, according to sources, and has escalators that can reach above $800 million."
Boston put up a fight for the 26-year-old superstar and MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo even said that the club "remained in" on him as late as Sunday, but things didn't work out in their favor.
"The Red Sox remained in but were beginning to resign themselves to the fact he was headed to a NY team throughout the day," Cotillo said.
Boston missed out on Soto, but there are other great free agents available like Max Fried, Corbin Burnes, or Teoscar Hernández. The Red Sox proved they are willing to open the checkbook and they certainly still can have a great offseason even without Soto.
More MLB: Red Sox Eyeing Projected $71 Million All-Star With Dodgers, Yankees