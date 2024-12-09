Red Sox Eyeing Projected $71 Million All-Star With Dodgers, Yankees
The Boston Red Sox look like a completely different team than the last few years.
Boston opted against heavy spending over the last few years as it looked to rebuild the organization's farm system and young core. Clearly, the front office thinks the team is in a different spot than it was in and seems to be willing to invest.
The Red Sox have been linked to pretty much every player in line for a large contract this offseason. Surely, the Red Sox will land some star power, although it's unclear who.
We should see fireworks start popping up across baseball over the next week or so at the Winter Meetings and Boston reportedly still is interested in Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández along with LA and the New York Yankees, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Red Sox remain in on Teoscar Hernández but face stiff competition from Dodgers and Yankees, per source," Cotillo said. "That market is expected to heat up once (Juan Soto) signs, not pre-empt it like (Willy Adames) and (Tyler O’Neill) did.
"Obviously, Hernández is a very logical pivot for the teams who don’t land Soto. He’s expected to let it play out that way. Adames and O’Neill jumped on good deals from non-Soto suitors."
Boston has been tied to Hernández all offseason to this point. He is projected to receive a three-year, $71 million deal from Spotrac this offseason. If Cotillo is hearing that the Red Sox are in on him, that means there certainly is a chance of a move. He is one of the most respected Red Sox insiders out there so keep an eye on Hernández.
