Juan Soto Saga Update: Red Sox Looking For New Meeting, Per Insider
No matter what ends up happening with the Juan Soto sweepstakes, the Boston Red Sox clearly have given the sweepstakes its best shot.
When the offseason kicked off, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Soto would end up back with the New York Yankees or join the cross-town rival New York Mets. No one expected the Red Sox to get as involved in the sweepstakes as they have been.
Boston has surprised some people and still seems to be firmly in the mix to fight for him. The Red Sox reportedly also "expressed interest" in another meeting with Soto to pick a price to get a deal done, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"The Mets and owner Steve Cohen loom large," Speier said. "The Sox are aware of rumors that Cohen told Boras he would go $50 million beyond any other team’s highest offer. Whether accurate or not, the perception of Cohen’s willingness to spend to such heights lords over the bidding and how teams approach it.
"For that reason, the Red Sox have expressed interest in an additional meeting in which (Scott Boras) and Soto would identify a price that would get a deal done. It’s unknown if such a meeting has been or will be granted."
The fact that the Red Sox would go this far to request another meeting of this nature just shows how serious Boston is about a move. The Red Sox haven't been this aggressive in a while. Hopefully, it works out.
More MLB: Red Sox Still Linked To Projected $65M Star Despite Aroldis Chapman Deal