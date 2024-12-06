Red Sox Still Linked To Projected $65M Star Despite Aroldis Chapman Deal
The Boston Red Sox desperately need to improve the bullpen this offseason and already have made one big move.
Boston recently signed seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal worth over $10 million. The Red Sox have needed some high-leverage left-handed talent for the bullpen and Chapman certainly can provide that after logging a 3.79 ERA last season in 68 outings with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The Red Sox shouldn't stop there, though. Boston's bullpen struggles are one of the biggest reasons why it missed the playoffs last year. The Red Sox's bullpen imploded in the second half of the season and finished 24th in baseball with a 4.39 ERA.
Landing Chapman should help, but the Red Sox need more because the club could lose pieces like Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin in free agency. Liam Hendriks likely will return to the mound in 2025 and should help. Other players like Garrett Whitlock or Michael Fulmer may even play a role in plugging bullpen holes.
But, there are other options out there on the open market. All-Star flamethrower Tanner Scott arguably is the best reliever available. Boston had some ties to him ahead of the trade deadline, but he was sent from the Miami Marlins to the San Diego Padres.
He is left-handed -- like Chapman -- and will get paid well this winter with Spotrac projecting a $65 million deal over four years.
Although the Red Sox already signed Chapman, the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham said this "doesn’t preclude" from Boston taking a look into signing Scott too.
"More is needed for a bullpen that was among the worst in the American League last season, but Chapman should be somebody Alex Cora can trust with the game on the line," Abraham said. "Signing Chapman doesn’t preclude the Red Sox from making an offer to left-hander Tanner Scott, the best reliever on the free agent market."
Scott had an eye-popping 1.75 ERA across 72 appearances with the Marlins and Padres in 2024. Pairing him with Chapman and Hendriks could form a terrifying trio for opposing teams.
