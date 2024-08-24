Key Red Sox Reliever's Return In Question After Shaky Rehab Outing
If there's one area where the Boston Red Sox need all the help they can get right now, it's the bullpen.
Since the All-Star break, the Red Sox bullpen has been in a free-fall. They rank dead last in Major League Baseball in every conceivable category, and have been a huge reason that Boston has dropped to 3 1/2 games out of a playoff spot.
Amid a grueling stretch that sees the Red Sox scheduled for 27 games in 27 days, it would be hugely valuable for Boston to get one of its most reliable weapons back on the bump. However, the timeline for one of the Red Sox's primary setup men for most of the season now appears murky.
Justin Slaten, a rookie right-handed reliever who got a lot of work in high-leverage spots throughout the first half of the season, has been missing in action since July 7. And when he finally made his first rehab outing on Friday night, the results were less encouraging than the Red Sox may have hoped.
Slaten threw 17 pitches, just eight of them strikes, on Friday night with Triple-A Worcester. He allowed one run on a hit and a walk, and also picked up a strikeout in the three batters he faced.
According to Christopher Smith of MassLive, the Red Sox are now unsure whether Slaten will require another rehab outing before returning to the big leagues. Manager Alex Cora emphasized that it would hinge on how Slaten recovers from the outing on Friday.
“He felt fine. A little bit out of rhythm but as far as like the health, he’s in a good place,” Cora said, per Smith. “We’ll see how he feels today and then go over the plan. If he needs one more, he needs one more. If not, we’ll take a look and if we feel like he’s ready to go, we’ll make a decision.”
Slaten, 26, has a 5-2 record and 3.38 ERA in 31 appearances this season, spanning 42 1/3 innings pitched. He has struck out 45, walked just nine, and owns a 2.44 FIP.
If Boston can get Slaten back to the big leagues soon, it would be a vital step toward solidifying the shaky bullpen. Every game matters when you're trying to erase a deficit in the standings, so fans will anxiously await the good news.
