Kristian Campbell Just Joined Ted Williams In Red Sox History
It's not often that a member of the Boston Red Sox joins the great Ted Williams in a statistic.
Williams is one of the best baseball players of all time and is up there as one of the top players in Boston history. He spent his entire big league career with Boston and also paused his career to serve his country.
He finished his career with 521 homers, 1,839 RBIs, and a .344 batting average in 2,292 games played. Imagine what those numbers would've looked like if he hadn't leave the big leagues for three years in his prime.
Anytime his name is mentioned, you've got to turn your head and pay attention. Red Sox rookie Kristian Campbell has played well enough to begin his young major league career that he's already joined Williams in an impressive category.
He has appeared in all 10 games for Boston so far this season and has made it on base in each game. Red Sox public relations shared on Sunday that Campbell became just the third player 22 years old or younger to reach this feat with Williams and George Scott, as shared on social media by Chris Henrique of the Boston Sports Journal.
"Kristian Campbell has reached safely in his first career 10 games," Henrique said. "The only other Red Sox players to do that at 22 years old or younger were George Scott and Ted Williams. (h/t Sox PR)."
Now that's just impressive. He's still so young, but it's hard not to get excited about what this kid can do in Boston for years to come if he's already doing stuff like this.
