Yankees Bringing Ex-Red Sox Hurler To NY After Wild Week
The Boston Red Sox opted to not put Adam Ottavino on the big league roster after spending Spring Training with the team.
He made five appearances in Spring Training and had a 10.80 ERA and had an 8-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in five innings pitched. It wasn't too shocking that Boston went in a different direction.
He had an opt-out in his deal and the two sides went in parted ways shortly before Opening Day. The 2025 season still is young, but it already has been a pretty wild stretch for Ottavino.
After he left Boston he quickly landed a deal with the New York Yankees. He made two appearances at the big league level with New York and didn’t allow a run. While this is the case, the Yankees designated him for assignment to make room on the roster for Devil Williams recently.
When a player is DFA’d, teams have a chance to either trade or claim a guy for a week. If that doesn’t end up happening, the player can be sent to the minors or if they have enough service time they can reject the assignment.
It was shared on Sunday that Ottavino elected free agency rather than heading to the minors, as shared by the Yankees.
"Today, RHP Adam Ottavino elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment," the Yankees announced.
That didn't last long, though, as he eventually re-signed with New York on Sunday, according to SNY's Andy Martino.
"The Yankees are re-signing Adam Ottavino. Sounds like he’ll join the team in Detroit, sources say," Martino said.
It's definitely been a wild week for him.
