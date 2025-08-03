Kristian Campbell Promotion? Red Sox CBO Comments On Triple-A Progress
Kristian Campbell was a major story for the Boston Red Sox during the first half of the season, but he's taken a backseat lately.
Since he was sent to Triple-A in late June, Campbell has had ups and downs. His long slump that began in May continued into his first couple of weeks with the Worcester Red Sox, but he's found his groove over the last few, upping his OPS to .831 while also making progress defensively at first base.
It now seems like Campbell is a strong candidate to make his return to the majors at some point this season, so the question naturally becomes when that might happen. Abraham Toro has earned the bulk of the starts at first base for the last three months, and Campbell at his best would be an offensive upgrade.
Before Boston's series finale against the Houston Astros, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was asked about Campbell, and though it seems as though the Red Sox are excited about the turnaround on offense, no promotion is imminent.
“We’ve seen some of the results the last week or so, where he’s starting to impact the ball a little more and get a little bit more comfortable and locked in on defense (at first base)," Breslow said, per Sean McAdam of MassLive.
"We knew it was going to be a process. There was no question he was going to down there, put his head down and get to work and we’re seeing some promising results.”
Campbell won American League Rookie of the Month in April, but after a three-game absence with a rib injury to begin May, was one of the worst hitters in all of baseball for six weeks, as opposing pitchers constantly beat him with fastballs inside.
No one questions that Campbell will be a huge part of the Red Sox's future - there are good reasons they gave him $60 million fully guaranteed. But it would be a major lift, especially after a mediocre trade deadline, if he could give them some instant offense between now and the end of the regular season.
