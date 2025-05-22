Kristian Campbell To First Base? Red Sox Talk Timeline, Insider Says
If you were hoping to see young infielder Kristian Campbell at first base in the near future, you may be a tad disappointed.
Boston is in the middle of a 10-game homestand and one of the big talking points throughout it so far is the fact that Campbell has been getting practice repettitions at first base. Videos and photos have surfaced on social media throughout the homestand, which unsurprisingly has led to some excitement throughout the fanbase.
If Campbell shifts over to first base, then second base would be open which obviously could lead to a big change. Marcelo Mayer has been getting game action at second base with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. We'll see what happens, but MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared that Boston is "far away" from Campbell getting action at first base.
"(Red Sox manager Alex Cora) said they’re far away from using Campbell at first base in a game," Cotillo shared. "No chance it happens on the homestand...Said on a scale from 0-10, there's about a '2.5' or '3' on the way there."
Boston's homestand will continue through its four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. The Red Sox are scheduled to kick off the series on Thursday night and it will go through Sunday. After that, the Red Sox will hit the road for a six-game road trip with three games agaist the Milwaukee Brewers and three games against the Atlanta Braves.
Campbell clearly has made some progress -- as noted by Cotillo -- but fans shouldn't get their hopes up yet about an imminent change.
