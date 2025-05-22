Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer To Red Sox? Alex Cora Gives Update
The Boston Red Sox have two of the most exciting prospects in baseball right now. While this is the case, neither Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer have made their big league debut yet.
So, what’s the latest about the duo? Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared a slight update about the two, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Alex Cora said about Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer on March 28, 'They’re gonna push us to make decisions.' Asked Cora today about how much more Anthony needs to push the Red Sox and what else does he need to do citing his .970 OPS at Worcester.
"I understand where you're coming from," Cora said. "But we are where we're at. Right now we've got some guys here that are playing great baseball. We understand that at one point, I do believe they're going to be part of this. But as of right now, we haven't made that decision."
Anthony has appeared in 43 games so far this season and is slashing .316/.449/.510 with six homers, 18 RBIs, three stolen bases, eight doubles, two triples, and 33 runs scored.
Mayer has been right there with him and has appeared in 42 games so far this season and is slashing .265/.344/.452 with eight homers, 41 RBIs, two stolen bases, five doubles, one triple, and 29 runs scored.
Both of these two have been discussed at length this season and at some point will lead the club to difficult decisions.
