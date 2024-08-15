Longtime Journeyman Infielder To Remain With Red Sox After Clearing Waivers
The Boston Red Sox have struggled to find production from right-handed batters all season. But at the very least, they avoided losing one to another organization on Thursday.
Likewise, the Red Sox have juggled the second base position constantly all year long. Vaughn Grissom, the main piece acquired in the Chris Sale deal with the Atlanta Braves, has been injured an ineffective.
That has forced the Red Sox to make more roster moves than they would otherwise prefer, and on occasion, they have had to expose valuable depth pieces to the waiver system.
Earlier this week, the Red Sox designated journeyman infielder Jamie Westbrook for assignment, in an onslaught of moves made before Monday's series opener with the Texas Rangers. But at least for now, it appears Westbrook is staying put with Boston.
According to Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe, Westbrook cleared waivers on Thursday. The Red Sox outrighted Westbrook to Triple-A Worcester.
Westbrook, 29, spent parts of 11 seasons in Minor League Baseball before earning his first big-league call-up with the Red Sox in June. In two brief stints with Boston, he has gone 6-for-40 with two home runs and seven RBI.
Though utilityman Nick Sogard seemed to be the Red Sox's preferred option at second base moving forward, Westbrook could prove valuable in the case Sogard's calf injury, which took him out of the game Wednesday night, ends up resulting in a lengthy absence.
Westbrook will report to Worcester, which plays at home Thursday night against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He will attempt to stay ready down there in case his number gets called to The Show once again.
