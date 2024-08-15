Where Does Red Sox Breakout Star Land In Lastest Rookie Of The Year Rankings?
The Boston Red Sox are making a playoff push in 2024, much to the surprise of prognosticators. And youth has played a major role in their success.
From Jarren Duran breaking out in his first full season as a starter to Ceddanne Rafaela's otherworldly athleticism, to the solid contributions of David Hamilton and Nick Sogard, the Red Sox have been consistently bolstered by young position players. And another could be in line for some hardware.
Rookie right fielder Wilyer Abreu has been a revelation for the Red Sox, becoming a consistent threat in the meat of the Boston order. And he has begun to stand out among the best rookies fighting for the top spot in the American League.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report ranked Abreu third among A.L. Rookie of the Year candidates in his Thursday award power rankings.
"Relative to other rookie position players, Abreu's ROY candidacy is otherwise bolstered by his defense," Rymer said. "His Achilles' heel is that the Red Sox don't trust him against left-handed pitching."
Abreu, 25, has had a fantastic debut campaign. His .835 OPS and 126 OPS+ are tops among all rookies with at least 300 plate appearances, and he has six Defensive Runs Saved, good for seventh among right fielders.
Abreu also appears to have taken his game to the next level in August. He is slashing .270/.357/.595 with four home runs this month, including his first career multi-homer game.
Rymer ranked Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser and New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil ahead of Abreu, respectively. Fellow Red Sox rookie Rafaela, who has also received some Rookie of the Year buzz, was not ranked.
It will be a tight race in the junior circuit, with Abreu standing a real chance of taking home the award. But he'll need to finish strong, not only to increase his Rookie of the Year chances, but to help the Red Sox make it to October.
