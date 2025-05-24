Marcelo Mayer 'Among The Options' To Replace Red Sox's Alex Bregman
The Boston Red Sox have a serious question in front of them right now.
Alex Bregman suffered a quad injury on Friday and it was shared on Saturday that it was worst than the slugger initially thought. It was reported that Bregman was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday to determine the exact severity of the injury.
If Bregman has to go on the Injured List, who could end up replacing him? The Athletic's
Jen McCaffrey shared that an Injured List stint "seems likely" and that Marcelo Mayer is "among the options" to replace Bregman.
"Cora reiterates Devers will not play third now. If Bregman has to go to the IL, which Cora said seems likely, they have options at Worcester," McCaffrey said. "Asked about Mayer, he said he’s among the options. Said he’s never seen Devers hitting this well."
Mayer has been tearing the cover off of the ball with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox this season. He's appeared in 43 games and is slashing .271/.347/.471 with nine home runs, 43 RBIs, five doubles, one triple, and 31 runs scored. He has seen time at second base, shortstop, and third base throughout the season to this point with Worcester.
Hopefully, Bregman doesn't need to miss much time at all. We should find out more this afternoon, but it does sound like a real possibility that Mayer could be an option for Boston in the near future. As exciting as that idea is, it couldn't be for a worse reason.
