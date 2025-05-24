Red Sox's Rafael Devers Decision Seemingly Has Already Been Made
With Alex Bregman going down with a quad injury on Friday afternoon, it unsurprisingly led to some buzz about the possibility of moving Rafael Devers back to third base for the Boston Red Sox.
Devers has continued to be the subject of buzz left and right all season to this point about the possibility of his switching positions. He already made the move from third base to designated hitter and when Triston Casas went down there was a lot of chatter about moving to first.
As of writing, it's unclear how long Bregman will be out if at all. He made it sound like the injury wasn't as bad as initially expected on Friday, but we won't know more until Saturday morning.
If Bregman were to miss time, it doesn't sound like Devers will be an option to replace him, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Alex Cora said on Red Sox' 3B oppositions, 'Ceddanne can play third. (Nick Sogard) can play third. (Abraham Toro_ can play third. ... We know (Connor Wong) can do it. In case of an emergency, we can move (Kristian Campbell) to the outfield and Ceddanne to the infield and go from there,'" Smith shared.
That seems like the right decision. Devers arguably is the hottest hitter in baseball right now and clearly took a bit to adjust to designated hitter at the beginning of the season. A mid-season switch would make things tough. Hopefully, Bregman is okay and none of this even needs to be thought about.
