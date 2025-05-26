Marcelo Mayer Got 'Special' Endorsement From Red Sox Star
It was a tough weekend overall, but the Boston Red Sox did have one clear bright spot.
Boston called up No, 2 prospect Marcelo Mayer and he seems to be here to stay. Alex Bregman is going to be out for a bit and the Red Sox are going to need Mayer playing on an everyday basis. Boston is fortunate to have Mayer and Walker Buehler called him "special" on Sunday and said that he reminds him of when he was younger, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
“Special kid," Buehler said. "Really, really good brain. I think he’s going to get really comfortable here really quickly. And I think we’re all looking forward to that. The cost of it right now for our team (he's here because of Bregman's injury), I don’t know if that’s how anyone would have kind of drawn it up. But I think for him pressure’s probably a good thing in terms of the personality.
"He reminds me a lot of how I was when I was that age. And that pressure stuff I think brings out the best in you if you’re kind of built the right way. So throw him into the fire and kind of see what happens."
The Red Sox are going to need Mayer to shine with Bregman out. It's tough to live up to someone like Bregman, but Mayer seems ready for the moment.
More MLB: Alex Bregman Injury: What We Know About Red Sox Return