Marcelo Mayer's Giving Red Sox Something To Think About
The Boston Red Sox have started to turn things around over the last few days.
Boston has won two straight games against the New York Mets at home and have Garrett Crochet taking the mound on Wednesday night against Tylor Megill. The Red Sox have plenty of talent at the big league level and should be a playoff team already with the starpower they have. But, there's more on the way as well.
Marcelo Mayer has been knocking on the big league door all season to this point. He's been great with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and currently is slashing .262/.332/.451 with eight home runs, 41 RBIs, two stolen bases, five doubles, one triple, and 28 runs scored in 41 games played.
Mayer is a star in the making and it's only a matter of when he will get a shot in Boston. Recently, Kristian Campbell has been getting some practice repetitions at first base which could be what Mayer needs. It doesn't seem like anything is imminent with Campbell at first base, but a move over would open up second base.
Mayer has spent the majority of his professional career to this point at shortstop, but he's been getting some time at second base recently in Worcester and opened up about it, as shared by Worcester T&G Sports' Tommy Cassell.
"Marcelo Mayer is starting at 2B today for Triple-A Worcester and says he’s 'all in' on playing the position," Cassell said.
"I like the new challenge," Mayer said. "I’ll play anywhere in the big leagues. Whatever it takes to help the team win, whatever it takes to get me up there, I’m more than willing."
He is saying and doing all of the right things in Worcester. Now, the question is how long until that is the case in Boston?
More MLB: Mets’ Juan Soto Was Surprisingly Close To Joining Red Sox