Marcelo Mayer Speaks Out After Red Sox Rule Him Out for Season
The Boston Red Sox are going to miss out on rookie infielder Marcelo Mayer for the rest of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Mayer played 44 games before injuring his wrist. For a few weeks, there were questions about the injury itself and whether he would be able to return in 2025. Mayer got a shot in the wrist as a way to get through the season without surgery, but it wasn't enough. It was shared on Sunday that Mayer will undergo season-ending wrist surgery with the hope of being ready for Spring Training.
After the news was announced, Mayer made a statement to the media about the decision.
"I gave it my all," Mayer said. "Obviously with my options that I was given I could've had surgery right when I first injured it or get the shot. I tried out everything I could for the slight chance to play. Obviously, like, I'm really sad about what's going on. I want to play. I want to help the team win. That's just the hand that I'm dealt with right now.
"It sucks. As an athlete and somebody who loves this game so much all we want to do is play and I want to be out there every single day, especially in the big leagues where the playoffs are so important. I've just got to keep getting after it, working hard, and try to come back stronger...The way that my wrist is right now there is just no way for me to come back and play."
What's next for the Red Sox after announcing Marcelo Mayer is done for the season?
It's unfortunate that the young infielder has to miss the rest of the season. He was providing a spark for Boston in the middle of the infield and at third base when Alex Bregman was hurt. Mayer showed flashes offensively but was putting on a show on defense.
It's tough to ever see anyone get hurt. That's especially the case for a young guy like Mayer trying to make his mark as a rookie. The Red Sox certainly need to take a look at the infield now with the knowledge that Mayer won't be returning. Could this be the time to give Vaughn Grissom a shot back in the majors? What about Kristian Campbell? Boston has thrived recently, but there are questions in the infield now and a playoff push on the way down the stretch.