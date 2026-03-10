Marcelo Mayer Makes Bold Statement Amid Red Sox Roster Fight

One guy Boston Red Sox fans should have their eyes on closely over the next few weeks is young infielder Marcelo Mayer.

First and foremost, he arguably should be on the club's Opening Day roster. While the Red Sox won't fully commit to a roster spot for Mayer at this point, when it's all said and done, this should be nothing more than semantics. Mayer is 23 years old and has just 44 games of big league experience under his belt. Of course he has to "win" a job in camp. Both of those things are true. But it's also true that on paper there isn't a better option for the club right now at likely second base — if Caleb Durbin is at third base.

Mayer also has said everything right. Mayer made a positive impression when he filled in for Alex Bregman after he got hurt in 2025. But he opened up about his performance and noted that he didn't perform the way he wanted to, as transcribed by The Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

The Red Sox infielder should have a big role

Jul 12, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Fenway Park.

"I didn’t perform the way that I want to. I didn’t perform the way that I know I can,” Mayer said, as transcribed by Speier. “Entering the offseason I was [ticked] because that’s the season I put out to the world. It was a long offseason, a lot of nights thinking about it. I have peace in my mind that I know I’m really good at baseball, but it [ticked] me off that I didn’t play that way. It’s not about there being doubt that I’m good or not, or that I know I can hang. I know myself. I know who I am as a player. And I know I’m really good when I step onto the field. It was just I didn’t play the way that I wanted to and I feel like the whole year when I got up there, I was tinkering my swing and [changing] little things, and I was never really comfortable. So that’s really the part that [ticks] me off. That shouldn’t happen.”

That's not all. He also opened up about his lofty goals.

“I aim really high. I don’t want to just be a regular MLB player. I know I’m more than capable of that. I know I have the tools, I know I have the skills to do so,” Mayer said. “I’m looking forward to showing the fans what I can do, show the team, the coaching staff, because I don’t even think they’ve seen what I’m capable of. So I’m excited.”

That's a big message from Mayer, to say the least. Specifically the point about how the coaching staff may not even know what he can do yet. Mayer has massive potential and very well could change the narrative around the team's infield quickly.

Mayer is going to help this team. He was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft for a reason. Mayer was also the Red Sox's No. 1 prospect for a while, even over Roman Anthony. But Anthony did eventually move into that top spot. Regardless, Mayer has endless upside. Now, it's just a matter of opportunity and staying healthy.