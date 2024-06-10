Mariners Could Target Red Sox Slugger To Bolster Offense For Playoff Run
With everything that has occurred over the last three seasons, it's hard to envision the Boston Red Sox as anything but sellers with the July 30 Major League Baseball trade deadline approaching.
The Red Sox sit at 31-31, barely hanging on to third place in the loaded American League East. While Boston remains just 1 1/2 games back of an AL Wild Card spot, 2024 was never supposed to be a year of contention and likely never will be.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow entered his new role as the leader of baseball operations with the mindset of building for 2025 and beyond, and will not go off course unless Boston makes a real run -- something that should not be forecasted.
That means that most if not all impending free agents will be shipped away to contenders and the Seattle Mariners would make sense as a potential landing spot for one of the Red Sox's biggest realistic trade assets: outfielder Tyler O'Neill.
O'Neill is hitting .250 with 17 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 18 RBIs and a .854 OPS (137 OPS+) in 44 games played this season.
The Mariners are leading the AL West with a 37-30 record and certainly will push their chips in at the trade deadline. In doing so, they'll attempt to improve upon a lackluster offense that ranks No. 24 in runs scored with 257.
O'Neill could not only bolster the offense but flash some leather as well. The slugger also happens to be a two-time Gold Glove award winner who is plenty capable of handling the T-Mobile Park dimensions.
The Red Sox likely will hand O'Neill to the highest bidder in a limited outfield market this summer. The Mariners could be a team to watch as they attempt to capitalize on a strong start.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Is 'Change Of Scenery' Candidate According To Insider