Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Is 'Change Of Scenery' Candidate According To Insider
The Boston Red Sox could look a lot different by the time August 1st comes around.
Boston is in a weird spot where it ultimately could end up being buyers or sellers this summer at the trade deadline. The Red Sox consistently have been right around .500 this season and haven't been able to separate themselves yet.
The Red Sox still have time to make up ground in the standings, but it is clear they will make at least one or two subtractions this summer whether or not they decide to do a full firesale or end up buying. One player who was mentioned as someone who could use a "change of scenery" is Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"Dalbec, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 Draft, was one of Boston’s top prospects for five years, ranking No. 3 on MLB Pipeline’s Red Sox Top 30 in each year from 2019-21," Feinsand said. "He exploded onto the scene in 2020, hitting eight home runs with a .959 OPS in 23 games, then followed that up with a 25-homer/.792-OPS season in 133 games in 2021...
"Dalbec has a good glove at first base, but his bat hasn’t translated since his initial big league success. With no obvious future in Boston, as he approaches the arbitration process for the first time, he could be a roll-of-the-dice reclamation project for another club."
This isn't the first time Dalbec has been mentioned in trade rumors. And at this point, a move certainly should be considered. There was a time when it was expected that he would be Boston's first baseman of the future but now he may need an opportunity elsewhere to get back on track.
More MLB: Red Sox Fan-Favorite Could Be Traded This Summer According To Insider