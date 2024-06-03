Marlins Slugger Expected To Be Traded; Red Sox Are Logical Landing Spot
The Boston Red Sox have loads of potential but need a boost.
Boston currently has one of the top starting rotations in baseball but still is just 30-30 on the season so far thanks in large part to multiple injuries to the offense.
The Red Sox currently are missing rising star first baseman Triston Casas and have tried to replace his production with veterans Dominic Smith and Garrett Cooper. Things haven't worked out so far and both are hitting below .200 and have combined for one home run and 18 RBIs.
Boston could use a boost at first base with Casas still out until at least the end of June and one player who could make sense is Miami Marlins slugger Josh Bell.
Bell has been mentioned in trade rumors on numerous occasions this season already and likely will be dealt, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"President of baseball operations Peter Bendix is in his first year with the club, so nobody knows how he will approach his first Trade Deadline as the lead executive," Feinsand said "But Tanner Scott and Josh Bell -- both of whom will be free agents at the end of the season -- figure to draw interest, as does Jesus Lúzardo, who is under club control for two more years. Bryan De La Cruz will be arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter, so the Marlins could move him if the right offer comes along."
The one-time All-Star started slow this season but has hit six home runs, driven in 28 runs, and has slashed .243/.316/.372 in 60 games played.
Boston has gotten almost no production out of the first base spot since losing Casas and landing someone like Bell only could help. Casas will be back in June, but the Red Sox need some offensive help now. If the Marlins are listening, the Red Sox at least should give them a call about Bell.
