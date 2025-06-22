Mets 4-Time All-Star ‘Should Be On The Red Sox’s Radar’
The Boston Red Sox suddenly have significant payroll flexibility after trading Rafael Devers and his massive contract to the San Francisco Giants.
This move has opened big-money opportunities for Boston this coming offseason.
Perhaps the Red Sox should go after a superstar first baseman, seeing as they don't know what Triston Casas will look like when he's healthy again.
One name that has surfaced as a prime target is New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.
FanSided's Drew Koch linked Alonso to the Red Sox recently, writing under the logical assumption that Alonso will opt out of his deal this winter.
“Pete Alonso's two-year, $54 million deal with the New York Mets contains a player option for next season," Koch wrote.
"Seeing as how Alonso is hitting .293/.390/.570 with a 174 OPS+ this season, he's bound to opt out of his current deal. Alonso bet on himself after receiving little interest on the open market this past winter and should be on the Red Sox's radar.”
Alonso, a four-time All-Star, has been a consistent force since his 2019 debut, amassing 244 home runs, second only to Aaron Judge in that span. His durability also makes him an attractive option for a Red Sox team seeking stability at first base.
Alonso’s right-handed power could complement Boston’s lineup, especially at Fenway Park, where the Green Monster is tailor-made for his pull-heavy swing. Pairing Alonso with another right-handed bat in Alex Bregman could create a formidable corner infield duo (assuming Boston takes care of business and re-signs Bregman).
Signing Alonso won’t come cheap. After rejecting a seven-year, $158 million extension from the Mets in 2023, projections suggest he could command a deal exceeding $200 million. Spotrac’s calculated market value for Alonso is $31 million per year, which would amount to $217 million on a seven-year deal.
However, Boston’s financial flexibility makes this feasible. Signing a superstar like Alonso would improve the Red Sox as a baseball team but also restore some fan excitement in the wake of a Devers deal that distanced a ton of fans.
