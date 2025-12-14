Red Sox Turn Attention To $87M Slugger After Pete Alonso Miss

The Boston Red Sox tried to land one of the best overall first basemen at the winter meetings, but struck out.

Pete Alonso was out there for the taking and Boston even met with the prolific slugger, but it was unable to get a deal over the finish line. Instead, the Baltimore Orioles inked the former New York Mets slugger to a five-year deal and now the Red Sox are going to have to face off against him for years to come.

For Boston, it does have a first baseman on the roster with significant upside in Triston Casas. He's a former top prospect for the organization and impressed as a rookie with 24 homers and 65 RBIs in 2023. Unfortunately for Casas, the last two seasons have been full of injuries. He very well could be a long-term option for the organization, but the club does need more power and first base would be an intriguing area to add.

The Red Sox are looking to add

Since Boston missed on Alonso, another potential fit has emerged: Willson Contreras of the St. Louis Cardinals. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on Dec. 12 that Boston is interested in the slugger. On Saturday, The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that Boston has "significant interest" in Contreras, but no deal is close.

"The Cardinals continue to explore the market for Willson Contreras, which could see more action with Pete Alonso off the board," Woo wrote. "Contreras, who is signed through 2027 with a club option for 2028, privately expressed to the organization his willingness to waive his full no-trade clause for the right fit. Though the Mets did inquire about Contreras, their interest was secondary — and that sentiment was affirmed by their signing of Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal Saturday.

"The Red Sox have a significant interest in Contreras, and the clubs have plenty of familiarity with each other. No deal is close, per a team source, but the connection is worth monitoring over the next several days."

Contreras is 33 years old and has two more seasons on his five-year, $87.5 million deal, plus a 2028 club option worth $17.5 million. In 2025, he hit 20 homers, drove in 80 runs, and slashed .257/.344/.447 in 135 games played. With Alonso off the board, Contreras would be one of the most consistent options out there if Boston could get a deal done.

