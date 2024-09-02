Mets Breakout Starter Expected To Be Available With Red Sox Making Sense
The Boston Red Sox will need to take a look at the starting rotation this upcoming winter.
Boston currently still is in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot, but there still is room for growth. The Red Sox will seriously need to consider adding another starter this winter in order to actually contend in the American League next season.
There will be plenty of pitchers available with a handful of teams looking to add pitching. There will be some frontline options out there like Blake Snell, and some others who could be had at an affordable rate.
One player who could be an intriguing target for the Boston Red Sox is New York Mets breakout starter Sean Manaea.
Manaea currently pitches for the Mets and has an option for the 2025 season, but is expected to opt out, according to USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"New York Mets starter Sean Manaea, barring unforeseen circumstances will opt out of his contract and hit the free-agent market for the third consecutive winter, putting him in line for a lucrative multi-year contract," Nightengale said. "Manaea signed a two-year, $26 million contract in the offseason, but he can opt out of the remaining $13.5 million in 2025, making him a free agent for the third consecutive year."
If Manaea does end up opting out, he could be a guy who could help the Boston rotation. He isn't a star, but he does have a very solid 3.35 ERA in 27 starts so far this season. He has logged 150 2/3 innings pitched and is having the best season of his career. He's a guy the Red Sox should have near the top of their wish list.
