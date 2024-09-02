Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Reuniting With Veteran Pitcher Continuing Roller Coaster Season

One Red Sox pitcher has had a roller coaster of a season to say the least

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
It certainly has been a roller coaster of a season for one member of the Boston Red Sox organization.

Veteran right-handed pitcher Brad Keller has been all over the place so far this season. He began the 2024 Major League Baseball with the Chicago White Sox but was designated for assignment and elected free agency in May.

Keller signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox in May and bounced around between the big leagues and minors. The veteran hurler eventually rejected an assignment to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on August 13th and entered free agency.

He quickly re-signed with Boston to a minor league deal. Keller got called back up to the big leagues on August 26th but was designated for assignment on August 27th and elected free agency once again.

Keller isn't going far, as he re-signed with the Red Sox, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.

"The Red Sox and Brad Keller have evidently reunited on another minor league deal, as he started for Triple-A Worcester yesterday," McDonald said. "He had elected free agency last week after being designated for assignment but seems to have signed a fresh pact. If the deal was formalized prior to September 1, he will be postseason-eligible with the Sox.

"Keller, 29, has been on and off the Boston roster for the past few months. He actually started the season with the White Sox on a minor-league deal. He was added to that club’s roster in late April but lasted about three weeks before being designated for assignment, clearing waivers, and electing free agency."

Hopefully, he can impress and get back to the big leagues.

