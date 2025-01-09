Mets Eyeing Polarizing Ex-Red Sox Outfielder To Pair With Juan Soto
The New York Mets already have made one huge move for the outfield this offseason.
The Mets swooped in and completed a historic deal with former New York Yankees star Juan Soto. Soto now will call the Mets home for the next 15 years -- unless he is traded or opts out. He landed a $765 million deal that could rise even higher.
It doesn't sound like the Mets are done adding to the outfield. New York has been active in free agency since adding Soto and one player they reportedly have some level of interest in is former Boston Red Sox polarizing outfielder Alex Verdugo, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"(Pittsburgh Pirates) are indeed hot after Alex Verdugo and are a team to watch there, as Robert Murray reported," Cotillo said. "Other teams like Mets, (Toronto Blue Jays) involved, too. Adding two other teams to this mix, with Pirates leading the pack: (Houston Astros) and (Los Angeles Angels) at least checked in like Toronto, and Mets did."
Verdugo -- like Soto -- spent the 2024 season with the Yankees. Boston traded him to New York after an up-and-down stretch with the Red Sox. He was the key piece brought back in the Mookie Betts trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the two sides went in a different direction.
The 28-year-old was great defensively in 2024 with New York but didn't have his best season offensively. Could he and Soto reunite with the Yankees' cross-town rival?
More MLB: Red Sox, Tigers Called 'Most Likely' Teams For $100 Million All-Star