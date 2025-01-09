Red Sox, Tigers Called 'Most Likely' Teams For $100 Million All-Star
There has been plenty of speculation and rumors about the Boston Red Sox lately.
Boston has been in the news a lot since signing Walker Buehler but there isn't much to show for all of the chatter. The Red Sox have been most heavily tied to former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman.
With each passing day, there is more and more speculation about Bregman's plans and whether he will land in Boston. He is a great player and would be a very good fit. While this is the case, Boston and the Detroit Tigers have been consistently linked to him with no end in sight. He had a five-year, $100 million deal with Houston and is going to get more now but that seems to be hanging things up.
A few other teams have been mentioned like the New York Mets or Toronto Blue Jays, but the New York Post's Jon Heyman said that he thinks the Red Sox and Tigers are the "most likely" landing spots for Bregman.
"I do think the Red Sox and Tigers are the most likely landing spots for Bregman," Heyman said. "They both had meetings with Bregman and to me, they make sense. The people who have coached and managed Bregman absolutely love him. You have Alex Cora with Boston and AJ Hinch with with Detroit. They both want him badly."
Boston and Detroit seem like the most likely fits just by the sheer volume both teams have been linked to him. But, what does Bregman want? There has been a lot of chatter that Boston and Detroit want Bregman, but does he want either?
