Mets Floated As Blockbuster Trade Destination For Red Sox $90 Million Lefty Slugger
The fallout of the Boston Red Sox's deal with star infielder Alex Bregman will last throughout the 2025 season, and potentially longer.
By signing Bregman, the Red Sox alleviated a ton of problems, but also created some new ones. His righty bat should have a huge impact on the lineup, and his infield defense should be an upgrade at either second base or third, but his arrival naturally takes opportunities away from others.
One of the players who could be impacted the most by the Bregman signing is designated hitter Masataka Yoshida. Signed for five years and $90 million to be the Red Sox's left fielder before the 2023 season, Yoshida hasn't quite lived up to his billing in the batter's box, and he played virtually no innings on defense last year.
Because Bregman is a natural third baseman and the Red Sox have top prospect Kristian Campbell waiting in the wings for the second base job, many have logically assumed that Yoshida could be traded to open the DH spot for Rafael Devers. There's just one problem: which teams would want him, especially without the Red Sox eating virtually all of his salary?
Sportsnaut's Jason Burgos recently named the New York Mets as a team who could consider adding Yoshida, considering their main options at the designated hitter position profile as slight downgrades from Yoshida offensively.
"Right now, (Starling) Marte is penciled into left field, and Jesse Winker at DH. Yoshida has not made as big an impact as Boston hoped for when they signed him two years ago. But he is a good big-league hitter who has a little pop and can play left field.
"He has better-hitting numbers than both Marte and Winker. He could be a younger and better left fielder than the 36-year-old. Or an upgrade at DH over Winker who has been a journeyman player his entire career."
One interesting wrinkle: Marte probably doesn't have much opportunity with the Mets this season (Burgos neglects to mention that Brandon Nimmo will likely play more left field than center). Could the Red Sox consider a swap of bad contracts just to get another righty on the roster?
Either way, it's useful to start thinking about potential trade destinations for Yoshida if and when the Red Sox decide to shuffle the deck. He's a good big-league hitter and it's unfortunate that his contract diminishes his value, or teams would love to get their hands on him.
