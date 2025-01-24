Mets Loosely Linked To Projected $45 Million Ex-Red Sox Star In Free Agency
As the Boston Red Sox look to finalize their 2025 roster, there's only one former Boston free agent who seems like a lock not to return.
For the last four-and-a-half seasons, Nick Pivetta was a staple of the Red Sox rotation. Sometimes he was good, sometimes he was bad, and he always tantalized fans with occasional flashes of dominance.
This winter, the Red Sox tendered Pivetta a qualifying offer, and when he rejected it, he made himself far less desirable as a target for teams seeking starting pitching in free agency. The Red Sox now desperately hope he catches on with a new team, because they'll net an extra late-second-round draft pick in 2025 if and when he does.
Could the New York Mets be the savior the Red Sox are waiting for?
On Thursday, Empire Sports Media's Alexander Wilson speculated that New York could be in play for Pivetta, due to their championship expectations and lack of guaranteed innings-eaters at the back end of their rotation.
"Free agency projections peg Pivetta’s contract at three years, $45 million, averaging $15 million per season. For a team like the Mets, who need another layer of stability in their rotation, this deal seems reasonable," wrote.
"Pivetta’s numbers suggest he’s capable of eating innings while providing above-average production. His career has had its ups and downs, but his recent trends point to a pitcher figuring out how to maximize his strengths."
Of course, the Mets would also have to forfeit their first pick in the 2025 MLB Draft for signing Pivetta, thanks to their status as luxury tax payers. They got a pick back at the end of the fourth round because Luis Severino signed with the Athletics, so it would be tough to forfeit a much higher pick for a player at the same position.
With that said, there's a chance the Mets simply say "screw it," and that's exactly what the Red Sox need. That would get the righty out of the American League, limiting the damage he could inflict on his former team, while netting Boston the extra pick they covet.
