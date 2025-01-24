Red Sox Predicted To Trade For $260 Million Superstar In Blockbuster With Cardinals
The Boston Red Sox's offseason has slowed to a standstill. At some point, though, one more big move has to be on the way.
The Red Sox have come too far not to pay off this winter with one more big signing. They traded for Garrett Crochet, which vastly improved their win projections for the season, and added Walker Buehler to fully cement what has the makings of a fantastic starting rotation.
Though the offense still looks promising, it's still missing at least one more right-handed bat. The only question is whether that bat will come via free agency, via trade, or not at all.
ESPN's Jesse Rogers believes the second of those options will ultimately suit the Red Sox. Rogers predicted Friday that Boston would land St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has three years remaining on his eight-year, $260 million contract, in a major preseason trade.
"After exhausting attempts to sign Bregman, the Red Sox pivot to Arenado as the St. Louis Cardinals start to exhibit a bit of desperation with the season approaching," Rogers wrote.
"The fit in St. Louis just isn't right anymore and everyone knows it. The Cardinals aren't concerned with money owed to Arenado, so they're willing to pick up a portion of it because they want quality prospects in return. Boston can deliver that."
On one hand, the Red Sox could look at Arenado and see a future Hall of Famer, the best third base defender of this generation, and a potential leader in their clubhouse. On the other, they could look at his .719 OPS and declining bat speed and decide the juice isn't worth the squeeze.
The encouraging part of Rogers' prediction? First baseman Triston Casas' name isn't mentioned at all. If Boston is going to trade for Arenado and balance the lineup with an extra right-handed bat, it can't be at the expense of the left-handed bat with arguably the most power in the entire lineup.
Trading for Arenado could prove to be an excellent move. If the Red Sox eat too much of the contract or move Casas to do so, it could also prove catastrophic. And that's what makes baseball roster construction both fascinating and nerve-wracking.
