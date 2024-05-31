Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Could Get Reinforcements Soon As Slugger Reached Important Milestone

Boston certainly got a positive update on Thursday about one of its top hitters

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox haven't been at full strength seemingly all season but should get some help back in the lineup in the not-so-distant future.

Boston's offense currently is being stretched thin with multiple important pieces currently out with various injuries. The Red Sox currently are missing outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, outfielder Tyler O'Neill, first baseman Triston Casas, and shortstop Trevor Story, to say the least.

It's unclear exactly when each will return -- aside from Story who will miss the rest of the 2024 season -- but Yoshida took a positive step in his recovery on Thursday, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

"As expected, Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida took an important step toward returning from a thumb strain that has sidelined him since late April," Cotillo said. "Yoshida hit off a Tee in Boston on Wednesday, manager Alex Cora said before Thursday’s game against the (Detroit Tigers). The session represented the first baseball-related activity for the 30-year-old since April 28, when he was removed from a game against the (Chicago Cubs) due to thumb pain."

If Yoshida could return soon, that would be a major help for Boston. He struggled out of the gate this season but seemingly was finding his footing offensively before he hurt his thumb.

Boston has had one of the best starting rotations in baseball so far this season but its offense has held it back in large part due to the multitude of high-impact injuries.

The fact that Yoshida is making positive progress is a great sign and it sounds like he could be back soon to help out.

