Red Sox Rising Star 'Feeling Great;' Could Return On Time From Scary Injury

It sounds like the Red Sox could have the young slugger back in the not-so-distant future

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox right tfielder Jarren Duran (left) and first baseman Triston Casas (right) talk in the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox right tfielder Jarren Duran (left) and first baseman Triston Casas (right) talk in the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox have been dealing with a handful of high-impact injuries this season but got some good news on Wednesday.

Boston lost rising star first baseman Triston Casas to a difficult rib injury in April and he currently is on the 60-day Injured List. Casas has fractured cartilage and was in extreme pain initially and hasn't appeared in a game since April 20th.

He is eligible to return to the field on June 21st and it sounds like that date is a real possibility at this point. Casas seems to be doing well and is "progressing fast" according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas, who began taking ground balls this past Friday, will visit with the doctor at the end of the week," Smith said. "'He’s progressing fast,' manager Alex Cora said before Boston’s game against the Orioles on Wednesday. 'So hopefully we can add stuff to what he’s doing but he’s feeling great.'"

Boston's offense needs a boost and Casas certainly will provide one when he is able to return. The Red Sox's offense has taken the biggest hit injury-wise this season and hasn't performed to par because of it.

The Red Sox's starting rotation has kept the club in contention for a postseason spot but it will need a little more offense if it actually wants to claim a spot. The return of Casas should help and it sounds like he will be back on time at the end of June.

