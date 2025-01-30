Mets Showed Interest In Former Red Sox All-Star, Per MLB Insider
The Major League Baseball free agent market has started to heat up a little bit over the last few days.
There are plenty of guys still looking for their next opportunity, but things have started to heat up with the bullpen market. The Los Angeles Dodgers officially signed Kirby Yates on Tuesday and the Detroit Tigers reportedly landed Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday.
With Spring Training approaching, there still is a lot of talent on the board, including former Boston Red Sox All-Star Kenley Jansen. He somehow is still out there and looking for a new home. One team that reportedly showed interest in him was the New York Mets, according to SNY's Andy Martino.
"The Mets on Wednesday agreed to terms with reliever Ryne Stanek on a one-year deal worth between $4-5 million, pending a physical," Martino said. "They had been talking to more expensive relievers like Kenley Jansen, too; the deal with Stanek could keep a bit of wiggle room to spend on (Pete Alonso). The Stanek signing more likely than not signals that the Mets are now happy with their bullpen."
Jansen is one of the best closers in Major League Baseball history. He would be a great fit for any team looking to improve their bullpen. It's unclear if the Mets are going to land him and it doesn't seem likely after signing Stanek. It's pretty surprising that Jansen is still available on the open market. Will he land a deal before Spring Training?
